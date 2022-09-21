NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — New Town residents will soon be able to celebrate the fruits of their labor during a harvest festival.

The New Town Harvestfest is happening on October 6 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the New Town Civic Center.

It marks the end of the farmer’s market season and the beginning of the grateful season.

There will be a community meal, face painting, and a harvest share, where people bring their excess crops and give them to other community members.

“The harvest share is just a way of taking care of extra produce. I know a lot of our good canners get to the point where they’re done canning and ready to move on. So that way, they don’t have to throw their vegetables out. They can be used,” said Cindy Lyell, the president of the New Town Chamber.

Harvestfest is a free event.

The New Town Civic Center is located at 103 Soo Pl, New Town, ND 58763.