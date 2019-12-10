Live Now
New Town High School Leadership Council helping teens overcome adversities

In North Dakota, suicide is the ninth leading cause of death overall, but it’s the second leading cause for youth between 15 and 24. A group of students at New Town High School is looking to stop that.

“We work on spreading awareness to the school and helping encourage the kids on certain subjects,” said Keishawn Johnson.

The leadership council is a task force of 25 students who tackle everything from Juuling, self-image and even mental health issues.

They have made videos and ad campaigns to connect with people their age. This comes in addition to a new telemental health that the school is offering to its students.

Johnson added, “All of us in this room have been through something at one point or another, and the idea behind this council is we got the idea that nothing can impact the youth than the youth itself.”

They said the main goal is to help their peers understand that they are not alone.

