New Town man arrested after crashing into the side of a train in Minot

A New Town man was arrested Monday night in Minot after striking the side of a train as he was driving across West Burdick Expressway from 11th Ave SW.

According to Minot Police, the incident happened around 7:41 p.m.

The driver, Frank Reed, 62, was charged with DUI and Driving under Suspension. He also received a citation for having an open container in his vehicle.

Reed was treated at Trinity Hospital for minor injuries and then taken to the Ward County Jail.

The crash currently remains under investigation.