NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — A 70-year-old New Town man was pronounced dead after he drove off the road into a ditch on Highway 2 early Tuesday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving a 2019 Chevy Silverado and was traveling west on Highway 2 near mile marker 73 (about 10 miles west of Ross) around 6:40 a.m. when he ran off the road and into the north ditch. The driver’s pickup then struck a fence before coming to a rest.

The driver was then taken to Tioga Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol