New Town man dies in skid steer accident on farm

A 56-year-old New Town man was killed Thursday evening at his farm when a skid steer he was operating apparently overturned.

The Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department, New Town ambulance and the rural fire department responded to a 9-1-1 call around 7:00 p.m., at a farm about five miles southeast of New Town.

They found an unresponsive man inside an overturned skid steer. Authorities say it appears the man was moving rotted grain to another part of his yard and, while going up a small rise, the skid steer flipped over backward, pinning the driver inside the cab.

The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.