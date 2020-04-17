New Town man dies in skid steer accident on farm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 56-year-old New Town man was killed Thursday evening at his farm when a skid steer he was operating apparently overturned.

The Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department, New Town ambulance and the rural fire department responded to a 9-1-1 call around 7:00 p.m., at a farm about five miles southeast of New Town.

They found an unresponsive man inside an overturned skid steer. Authorities say it appears the man was moving rotted grain to another part of his yard and, while going up a small rise, the skid steer flipped over backward, pinning the driver inside the cab.

The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

The warm-up we've all been waiting for

Thumbnail for the video titled "The warm-up we've all been waiting for"

Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done"

Unemployment and Evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment and Evictions"

Syringe Exchange

Thumbnail for the video titled "Syringe Exchange"

Vote By Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote By Mail"

Paycheck Protection Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paycheck Protection Program"

TRNP Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Closed"

Space Aliens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Aliens"

Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Boy's Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Golf"

Gooseneck Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gooseneck Hiring"

Video of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video of Hope"

ND Unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Unemployment"

Tiger King Cameo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tiger King Cameo"

50 (Virtual) Dates in 50 States

Thumbnail for the video titled "50 (Virtual) Dates in 50 States"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"

Turtle Mountain Hemp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain Hemp"

Dispatcher Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dispatcher Week"

YWCA

Thumbnail for the video titled "YWCA"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge