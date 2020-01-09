New Town middle school expanding

The oil industry continues to draw more families to North Dakota. With that, the number of students continues to rise.

New Town Middle School has over 200 students enrolled and is expecting even more, which is why they are expanding on to their building.

The new portion will provide more classrooms and a gathering space for students, and the principal said it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Currently we’ve had to close two of our classrooms due to construction so we were kind of cramped in here before but now we are very cozy,” said Principal Kara Four Bear.

Four Bear said contractors are hoping the project will be done by April.