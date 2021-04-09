New Town Police say final goodbye to retired K9 Delphi

The New Town Police Department gathered Friday to say one final goodbye to retired K9 Delphi, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Delphi, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois, served and devoted six years of service to the citizens of New Town, the department and her handlers. 

Delphi retired in 2019 due to her deteriorating medical condition and has happily lived out her final years enjoying her retirement with Darren Carter and his family.

In 2019, Delphi and Carter were awarded the North Dakota Veterinary Medical Association’s Animal Hall of Fame Working Dog Award. 

Delphi was recognized for her largest narcotic seizure with Carter, where 1,600 narcotic pills with a street value of $120,000 and a loaded handgun from a felon were seized.

Retired K9 Delphi and Darren Carter | Courtesy: New Town Police Department

