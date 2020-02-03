New Town police, sheriff’s officials searching for missing man

Authorities in and around New Town need your help searching for a missing man.

In a Facebook post, the New Town Police Department says 31-year-old John Stevenson has been missing since 3:30 PM on Sunday, February 2nd.

He’s described as 6’1″ tall and weighing 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a jacket with denim patches, blue jeans, and a baseball cap.

Police say he was last seen driving a blue and silver 2003 Chevy Silverado truck, with license plate number 291 APK.

If you know anything about Stevenson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department at 701-628-2975 or the McLean County Sheriff’s Office at 701-462-8103.