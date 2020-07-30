New Town Public School will start classes online

A school district in western North Dakota is taking a different approach to classes this fall after seeing results from a survey.

New Town Public Schools will hold classes entirely online for the first four weeks of school. The decision comes after parents and staff were surveyed and a majority favored distance learning.

So what about the rest of the school year? We heard from the incoming superintendent.

“Our school board has a regular meeting on September 8th, at that meeting, we will review the situation and the board will determine or not if it looks like we will be able to go forward with bringing students back on campus,” said Beth Zietz, incoming superintendent, New Town Public Schools.

There will also be no sports activities during those first four weeks. The board will review that at the September meeting, as well.