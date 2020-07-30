Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

New Town Public School will start classes online

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A school district in western North Dakota is taking a different approach to classes this fall after seeing results from a survey.

New Town Public Schools will hold classes entirely online for the first four weeks of school. The decision comes after parents and staff were surveyed and a majority favored distance learning.
So what about the rest of the school year? We heard from the incoming superintendent.

“Our school board has a regular meeting on September 8th, at that meeting, we will review the situation and the board will determine or not if it looks like we will be able to go forward with bringing students back on campus,” said Beth Zietz, incoming superintendent, New Town Public Schools.

There will also be no sports activities during those first four weeks. The board will review that at the September meeting, as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Nedrose Plan

MPS Results In

YHF

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7-30

Robert Suhr KX News At 5:50am Forecast 7-30-20

Robert One Minute 7-30

NDC JULY 30

Babe Ruth Baseball

Golf Talk

Plans for Universities

Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Watford City New Pediatrician

Dr. Wynne: Problems After Covid-19

Butterhorn Helps Noodle Zip

DJGA Golf

District Three Tournament

WDA Sports Update

Lt. Retires MPD

Art from the Heart

Sanford Antibody Tests

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss