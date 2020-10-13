New Town Public Schools prepare to welcome students back after starting school year off entirely online

After deciding to start the school year off at a distance, New Town Public Schools in western North Dakota is gearing up to welcome students back.

In July, New Town Public Schools made the decision to hold classes entirely online for the first four weeks of school. During those four weeks, cases in the area surged and the school board decided to extend their decision.

Now, they are starting to welcome students back with many social distancing guidelines in place.

Last week, they held a soft opening to allow students to come in for after-school tutoring, and Tuesday, special education and alternative students returned.

We spoke to the superintendent who says they have taken many precautions and are ready to welcome everyone back.

“All of our staff were tested last week, and even though we know that’s a one day negative and that could change, but we did feel that all of our staff be tested,” said Superintendent Beth Zietz.

The school board will meet Tuesday night to decide when and if all students should return to school. If approved, students could be back into class as early as Oct. 19th. The option to distance learn will still be available to parents who wish to do so.