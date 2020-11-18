New Town woman dies in one-vehicle rollover near McLean-Ward county line

A New Town woman was killed Tuesday evening in a one-vehicle rollover near the McLean-Ward county line.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 50-year-old woman was traveling north on 57th Avenue Northwest in McLean County when she approached a curve in the road, ran off the roadway and entered the ditch.

She then apparently lost control of the vehicle and it began to roll, ultimately killing the driver.

The woman’s identity is currently being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.