New Town’s new water tower

NEW TOWN — New Town is one day closer to the completion of its new water tower.

Construction started in July of this year, and construction crews have been working through rain and snow to get it finished.

Right now, they’re finishing up cleaning and sandblasting the interior.

The exterior just needs to be painted, but it has to be done when it’s 50 degrees outside.

The total cost is around $3 million, which was paid for with the state water commission grant and using oil and gas revenues.

It’s 170 feet tall and can store about 250,000 gallons of water.

The new and old one will allow the city to store around 750,000 gallons per day.

“With the city expanding during the oil field, we needed to add additional capacity. And this also is going to provide two pressure zones for the city. So some of our lower pressure zones are going to have a lot higher pressure which should be a lot better for the customers,” said Cal Oldenburg, municipal water system consultant.

Construction is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2020.

