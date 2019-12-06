New Town’s Parade of Lights kicks off Saturday

New Town is kicking off the holiday season this weekend with its 27th annual Parade of Lights.

It’s where businesses decorate and compete with each other to have the best display. Reynolds Insurance is one of them and is serving up something to keep everyone warm.

“We serve hot cocoa and stuff out here. We have some patio heaters so the city of New Town was nice enough to build us a patio out here to do that kind of stuff,” said office manager Brandon Turnbow.

“So, we’ll have the heaters set up and the hot cocoa.”

Turnbow said if you plan on coming out to drive safe and dress warmly.
It starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday and is free to everyone.

