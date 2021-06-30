New twist on old scam: Scammers now asking for ID photos

A common scam has been taken to the next level, according to North Dakota’s Consumer Protection Division.

Scammers have been contacting people through text message or email notifying them about a charge on an Amazon or Apple account.

But now, they are asking people to provide a copy of their driver’s license to verify their identity.

The division says in some cases they are asking people to upload a picture of them holding their ID’s.

“They will be able to access all kinds of your bank accounts and other information, etc. or create or set up fraudulent accounts or credit cards because they appear to be you. That is one of the sort of identification measures used in some cases,” explained Parrell Grossman, the Director Of the Consumer Protection Division.

The division has had multiple reports from North Dakotans claiming to have fallen victim to this scam.