The Regency Event Center has opened in the old historic YMCA downtown in Minot.

The nearly 10,000 square foot event center is the first of its kind in the city. The owners say it can host modern and upscale events such as birthdays and weddings for up to 350 people.

“so we have a variety of packages and they include all of the tables, linens set up, break downs. So we like to think we offer an all exclusive package and we also work with other local vendors.” says Adrianna Wixon, Event Manager.