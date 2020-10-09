New US Indian Police Academy at Camp Grafton to help with law enforcement need in Indian Country

In an effort to address law enforcement needs in Indian Country, Sen. John Hoeven along with federal, state and tribal officials announced the opening of a new Indian Police Academy.

KX News got an exclusive inside look at the benefits of the academy and just how needed it is.

Hoeven said, “This is really about getting BIA law enforcement officers out on the reservations.”

According to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Great Plains region currently accounts for about 60% of all BIA law enforcement vacancies.

“This is a big area of Indian Country where only about 40% of these law enforcement positions are filled, so this academy will train BIA law enforcement officers to get them out there on duty,” Hoeven said.

The U.S. Indian Police Academy Advanced Training Center will include advanced courses on complex subject matters, like missing person investigations, drug interceptions, forensics and the Bridge Program.

These are all areas that Scott Davis, Executive Director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission, says are critical.

“When you’re looking at MMIW (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women) in particular, it takes every law enforcement agency in that area of that state to first identify where he/she’s at to try and solve the case, so it’s not just that one jurisdiction and that’s the unique thing about this academy,” Davis said.

Through his role on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Hoeven secured $2.5 million to conduct the specialized training at Camp Grafton.

“They do a lot of training at this National Guard base. They have all the facilities we need. The classrooms, the dormitory rooms, it’s an incredible facility,” he said.

Currently, prospective officers are forced to go south to Artesia, New Mexico, but Hoeven believes the nation’s second academy here will make all the difference.

“We’ve needed one on the northern tier for a long time now and this will fill that need across the Great Plains and a lot of areas across the country, so now they’ll be able to come here at Camp Grafton or go to Artesia,” he said.

Something he believes serves the ultimate goal of keeping everyone safe, at all times.

Hoeven says teachers and staff are set in place and classes could begin as early as November.