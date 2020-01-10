New Waiver Cuts Training Substantially for Certain Military Members Going into Law Enforcement

For many of our military members, it’s a career often spent miles away from home and from family. Then imagine going to transfer out of the Army or Air Force, and having to go back to training for 12 weeks for a new career.

That’s what it takes to become a police officer. But as of last month, many of our North Dakota Air Force Security Force members are able to cut that course down to two weeks.

The training waiver has been available for the Army and Marine Corps since April, making this the next step in the trend, and not only does it save military members time away from home, it saves participating local law enforcement agencies money.

“In my law enforcement training classes, 15 to 20 percent of the class are veterans,” said Daniel Haugen, the Training Director for the North Dakota Law Enforcement Academy.

“When we look, they’re scattered throughout, so there are service members within the National Guard that live in just about every quadrant of the state that would be eligible to serve in this role or to leverage this benefit,” added Maj. Jay Sheldon, the Strategic Plans and Policies Officer for the North Dakota National Guard.

Haugen said military and law enforcement training has enough overlap for this to work. However, it wouldn’t be the same for a police officer looking to join the military.