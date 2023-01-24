MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota’s population has gone up by 15.8% from 2010 to 2020, which brings new developments and resources across the state.

In southwest Minot, there is a lot going up, including the new hospital, houses, and businesses.

To meet this demand, the city needs a new water tower.

The $4 million water tower project has earned the gold star winner award in the governmental category.

This is an essential project in the city’s overall water master plan.

The new water tower will increase storage capacity and help accommodate Minot’s ongoing residential and commercial growth.

“There’s a lot of growth over there. And with growth comes more demand for water. An elevated tower is going to provide better water pressure, and more water accessibility, and improve our capacity in the overall water plan for Minot. Basically, we built that because that’s where everyone is going,” said Derek Hackett, public information officer for the City of Minot.

This is not the first award Minot has received regarding its infrastructure achievements.

The city has received eight of these awards in total from the state.