New Watford City Facebook page created to ‘Pay it Forward’

A Watford City woman is using social media as a means of helping out the community.

The Pay-It-Forward Facebook group is a one-stop-shop for people to give and receive things that they need, like clothes and food supplies.

The group started a couple weeks ago and already has nearly 1,000 members eager to help.

The creator tells us the idea was to create a quick and easy way to lend a hand when needed.

“Sometimes we have the ability to do stuff and sometimes, you know, there’s going to be a day when I need something and I want to be able to go somewhere and feel safe to ask for that help,” moderator Tara Paul said.

Paul says buying and selling in the group isn’t allowed.