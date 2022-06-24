BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As the City of Bismarck celebrates its 150th Anniversary, the Historic Preservation Commission is excited to unveil new ways for residents and visitors to experience the history of the community.

The Historic Preservation Commission aims to promote knowledge and understanding of the city’s heritage, historic properties and past endeavors of its residents.

“We are really excited to introduce new ways for people to explore the history of Bismarck,” said Will Hutchings, senior planner and staff liaison for the Historic Preservation Commission, in a news release. “There are a lot of really fascinating stories behind the different sites in Bismarck that need to be told. These two projects will allow people who may be very familiar to Bismarck or those who are experiencing our city for the first time, to get a sense of the rich history that is all around us.”

Two self-guided walking map brochures were developed for the Downtown Bismarck Historic District and the Cathedral Historic District.

These maps highlight historic buildings and sites within each of the historic districts that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

These brochures will be distributed locally and across the state to help promote Bismarck’s honored historic areas and encourage heritage tourism.

Brochures can be found at the City of Bismarck Community Development Department in the City/County Building at 221 North Fifth Street downtown.

The Historic Preservation Commission partnered with a local company to provide an interactive self-guided audio tour featuring 10 historic sites in the core of the community.

The featured sites were selected by the Historic Preservation Commission with help from members of the 2021 Leadership Bismarck Mandan class.

The 10 sites are:

The Bismarck Rail Depot

Belle Mehus Auditorium

Prince Hotel (Van Horn and Ritterbush Architects)

Patterson Hotel

Capitol Theater Building

The Provident Building/Weather Beacon

St. Alexius Hospital

World War Memorial Building

Bismarck Veteran’s Memorial Public Library

Cathedral Area Historic District

Each site contains a sign indicating that it is an interpretative site. Several other Talking Trail sites are available throughout the community and across the state.

There are two ways people can access the pre-recorded audio narratives, either download the free Talking Trail mobile app on Android or Apple devices or use your phone to listen to the audio recordings by dialing the phone number found on the sign at each location and entering the unique three-digit number.

Learn more at: www.talkingtrail.com/historicbismarcknd

For more information, please visit www.bismarcknd.gov