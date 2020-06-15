New Weather Radar in Williams County

Major holes in the states weather radar, are finally patched.

A new weather radar now covers northwest North Dakota.

Prior to this, there was less reliable radar coverage.

It will allow the public to have access to data they did not have prior this radar as the closest ones were either in Minot or Glasgow, Montana.

“This radar will serve a wider, wider region to the south and to the north, east and west. All directions. And I think it will give meteorologist and the weather service another and users in the area information, better information than what they were, the ability they had to gather previously,” shares Darin Langerud, the Director of Atmospheric Resource Board from the North Dakota Water Commission.

The new radar is dual-polarization, giving it the ability to look at storms both rain and snow and tell what kind of precipitation it is.

It is also has Doppler capabilities meaning not only the people but also the weather service has access to understand the wind field around a storm.

Here is the link access this new radar for yourself: https://www.swc.nd.gov/arb/radar/

