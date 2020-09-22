New weather tool to aid farmers

Farmers in North Dakota can now take advantage of a new weather tool aimed at helping them make smarter decisions.

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Department has created the online tool, showing weather summaries for every crop reporting district in 12 midwest states.

Farmers, or anyone, can check data on 16 different variables, like temperature and precipitation, or more specific items like extreme rain days dating back to 1984.

The Extension says the tool can be used anytime but the best time is shortly after harvest when a farmer wants to do evaluations of what happened this growing season.

“You pick a crop report and district and say, ‘Hey look, this year August precipitation was similar to the last five years, or extremely different.’ Or you can see the patterns, someone from Nebraska was looking at the precipitation distribution over the last four years, and saying every year is so different,” said Sotirios Archontoulis with the Iowa State Extension.

He adds while the tool is online only right now, they hope to have an app available sometime next year.

Click here to try out the tool.