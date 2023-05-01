DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — When it comes to agriculture, welding is an essential skill — and one state university is expanding its agriculture program to include more welding opportunities for future North Dakota farmers.

Dickinson State University is setting up shop — literally — in a new building in north Dickinson. It will be called the Southwest Area Career and Technical Education Academy, a place where College and high school students will get the chance to learn more about welding.

It will include more space, which will help get more students into welding larger machinery — and there will be enough space to master the basics too.

“So, part of the classes I also teach is welding principles,” explains Dickinson State University Welding Instructor Carl Burier. “It goes behind like the science of the welding, um, like how electricity flows through and how the process works to using specific gases for specific things you’re doing.”

DSU also states that these welding classes are not just useful for agriculture but for a lot of industries. Manufacturing, structural and electrical companies also need welders in our state.

The new welding shop and program will be ready for the Fall Semester.