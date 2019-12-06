New Williston Basin International Airport Shuttle Service

The Williston Basin International Airport had its grand opening back in September and up until recently, rides to and from the airport were available via ride-sharing services and taxis.

With the new Airport Express Shuttle, people now have a bit more room for themselves and luggage. The owner said he’s still working on spreading the word.

“I’m not as busy as I would like to be but I think a lot of people are unaware of it still. I’m on Facebook and I’ve done some billboard ads. I’m trying to get the word out as best I can. I’ve got cards and brochures in all the hotels, but it’s slowly growing,” said John McMahon, Owner of the Airport Express Shuttle.