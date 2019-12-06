New Williston Basin International Airport Shuttle Service

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Williston Basin International Airport had its grand opening back in September and up until recently, rides to and from the airport were available via ride-sharing services and taxis.

With the new Airport Express Shuttle, people now have a bit more room for themselves and luggage. The owner said he’s still working on spreading the word.

“I’m not as busy as I would like to be but I think a lot of people are unaware of it still. I’m on Facebook and I’ve done some billboard ads. I’m trying to get the word out as best I can. I’ve got cards and brochures in all the hotels, but it’s slowly growing,” said John McMahon, Owner of the Airport Express Shuttle.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

UMary Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah Hockey"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Crash Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Report"

Exploring Careers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Exploring Careers"

Thursday, December 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

New Town Drama Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Drama Club"

Pay Increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pay Increase"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/5"

Thursday Forecast: Cooler & Breezy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Cooler & Breezy"

AIDS AWARENESS MONTH

Thumbnail for the video titled "AIDS AWARENESS MONTH"

Fill a Purse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fill a Purse"

Someone You Should Know: For people with dementia, art & essential oils combine for therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: For people with dementia, art & essential oils combine for therapy"

St. Mary's Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Wrestling"

Rental Standards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rental Standards"

RADD Judge

Thumbnail for the video titled "RADD Judge"

Kenmare Ambulance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kenmare Ambulance"

Twice Blessed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twice Blessed"

Robot Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robot Surgery"

Teddy Bears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Bears"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge