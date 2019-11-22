New Wind Farm Set to Come to Montrail and Williams Counties

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A new wind farm in Montrail and Williams counties is set to generate power to a clothing franchise.

Aurora is a 300 MegaWatt Wind farm consisting of 71 turbines and Enel Green Power North America has signed a 12 year virtual power purchase agreement with the clothing retail franchise Gap.

The generated energy expectancy is 90 Mega Watts — enough energy to supply 1,500 retail stores around America

The farm will also supply power to Basin Electric Power Cooperative as well as guarantee up to 400 jobs during construction and 30 jobs post-construction.

“We’re looking for a partnership approach here. This will only work if we all can work together and we’re very grateful for the town, for the county, for the landowners and everyone involved in working with us and welcoming us with open arms,” said Georg Becker-Beck, Project Manager.

Construction is to begin this year and completed by late 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/22"

BODY LAB USA

Thumbnail for the video titled "BODY LAB USA"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/22"

Tik Tok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tik Tok"

Aaron's TikTok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aaron's TikTok"

Friday: A Warm Weekend With A Cool Down To Follow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: A Warm Weekend With A Cool Down To Follow"

Space Heater Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Heater Safety"

Class A State Volleyball Quarterfinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A State Volleyball Quarterfinals"

Class B State Volleyball Quarterfinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B State Volleyball Quarterfinals"

Bismarck State Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Volleyball"

Lincoln PD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln PD"

Tribal Real ID's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Real ID's"

Airman Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airman Awarded"

Thursday, November 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, November 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Savanna's Act

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savanna's Act"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Stanley Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley Elementary"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Pardons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pardons"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge