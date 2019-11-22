New Wind Farm Set to Come to Montrail and Williams Counties

A new wind farm in Montrail and Williams counties is set to generate power to a clothing franchise.

Aurora is a 300 MegaWatt Wind farm consisting of 71 turbines and Enel Green Power North America has signed a 12 year virtual power purchase agreement with the clothing retail franchise Gap.

The generated energy expectancy is 90 Mega Watts — enough energy to supply 1,500 retail stores around America

The farm will also supply power to Basin Electric Power Cooperative as well as guarantee up to 400 jobs during construction and 30 jobs post-construction.

“We’re looking for a partnership approach here. This will only work if we all can work together and we’re very grateful for the town, for the county, for the landowners and everyone involved in working with us and welcoming us with open arms,” said Georg Becker-Beck, Project Manager.

Construction is to begin this year and completed by late 2020.