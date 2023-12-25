BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The new year is almost here, which means many of us may be considering a New Year’s resolution.

And a very popular new year’s resolution is getting in shape.

Working out more, or simply getting fit, is a goal for millions of Americans every year; however, it’s not an easy one. Getting to the gym may be intimidating, but everyone’s goals are different, and working out does not have to be an intense experience every time you enter a gym.

That’s what gyms, like Verge Fitness in Bismarck, say to their members.

They offer classes and plans to get you started, no matter what level you’re at right now.

Verge Fitness tells everyone getting started is easier than we think.

“Take advantage of the new year,” said Aaron Moos, the owner of Verge fitness, “Take advantage of the new year, ‘new you’ opportunity, and really look at it as a positive thing. When going through the holidays, there’s going to be drinks, there’s going to be snacks, there’s going to be all kinds of things. Enjoy that. Enjoy those types of things with your family, and then, really for a new year’s resolution, it’s simple: Just try to be healthier throughout the year.”

He says simple changes like going for a walk, drinking more water, and getting more sleep can make a big difference right away.