New year, new school for Parshall students

Students in Parshall are starting the new year in a new school.

“It’s surreal to be honest. It’s a good experience. It’s cool seeing how excited the students are moving into the new school,” said Senior Deegan Deegan.

A different cafeteria, second story and new security system are some of what students are trying to get used to on their second day of class.

Not a bad way to go back to school.

“It’s better. There’s more space and there’s only like 100 kids and then we were very crowded in that school, and you don’t really see that many people here and I like that,” said eighth-grader Thunder Bracklin.

“I think it’s pretty cool to think that we’ll be like, not the first, but the second because the school is going to be here for a long time and over the years we can say that we were one of the first few classes that graduated,” said Junior Jalyn Hall.

“Well, you got to set a statement for them and got to be like, I don’t even know like it’s good and I hope we set off a good example,” said Senior Katherine Fox.

But it isn’t just the students who are trying to make a statement. Parshall High School is the first and only school in North Dakota to have a PhabLab.

Students will be able to learn science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, all in one classroom.

“We just felt that it was a new, innovative way to engage our students and allow them a hands-on maker space type of capabilities,” said Michelle Hoff, school board president.

The room isn’t quite finished yet, but when it is students will get to use 3D printers, small CNC mill, an interactive TV and laser engravers.

They’re hoping to have it running in the next month or two.

One teacher is excited that a piece of the old Parshall Public School will forever be on full display.

“One thing that I’m really looking forward to is we took some of the wood from the old bleachers at the old school, and I’d really like to help the kids make a project with those old bleachers and blend the old and the new together,” said Agriculture Education Teacher and FFA Advisor Julie Woodbury.

The old high school will be torn down this spring.