BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With all this icy winter weather, North Dakotans might be finding it difficult to stay active.

If you’re looking for a way to get up and get moving, you don’t have to look much further than our local parks.

Throughout January, Bismarck Parks and Rec is hosting its annual “New Year, New You” dual membership special.

If you buy six months of the deal, you’ll get a membership to both the BSC Aquatic and Wellness Center and the Capital Racquet and Fitness Center, including one extra month for free. And if you buy 12 months of membership, you’ll receive two months of free access.

Facility Manager Ryan Geerdes says this discount comes at a time when cabin fever is taking over many households.

“We kind of get into these long winters,” Geerdes explained, “and you start seeing things change. After the first of the year, people are starting to get sick of cold weather, so I think it really encourages people to get out and get active.”

The deal ends on January 31. To sign up, click this link.