New Year’s Eve fireworks allowed in Mandan

The city of Mandan reminds residents that the use of fireworks, excluding sky lanterns and bottle rockets, is permitted in the community on December 31 from 5:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. on January 1.

Discharging fireworks at any other time is punishable by a $150 fine per violation.

City officials also remind residents not to put fireworks in recycling bins — they go in the regular trash bin.

Fireworks are not recyclable and should be disposed of in the regular garbage, even if they have been discharged. To properly dispose of used fireworks, wait until they are completely extinguished and no longer warm.

Before placing unused fireworks in your garbage tote, remove the fuse and soak them in water overnight.