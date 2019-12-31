New Year’s Eve Fireworks

People across the state look to ring in the new year with a bang.

With the decade coming to an end, many people will be celebrating the upcoming new year with fireworks.

Even though they’re illegal in some parts of the state, that’s not stopping people from purchasing the new years staple.

Places like memory fireworks in Bismarck are expecting to sell more than usual because of the forecasted nice weather.

“Just cause it’s a little colder outside, what we see alot of people buying are the multi shots. Whether if they’re the 200 gram kicks or the 500 kicks. So that way they could light them, run inside and it will go off anywhere from 9 to 100 times. One after another.Back to back,” said Chad Neff, Operations Manager for Memory Fireworks, in Bismarck.

Everyone loves a light show, but make sure you check your cities ordinance before planning your fireworks party.

In Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson you can NOT set fireworks off within city limits.