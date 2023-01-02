North Dakota (KXNET) — If you are looking to instill good practices in your kids, a new year’s resolution may be good for them and the family.

It’s a great time of year for kids to form good habits for 2023 and beyond.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends for preschoolers — cleaning up toys by putting them where they belong or trying new foods, especially different colors of vegetables.

For kids 5 to 12 — drinking water every day or trying to find a new physical activity or sport and doing it at least three times a week.

And for teens — trying to get 8 to 10 hours of sleep and resisting peer pressure to try cigarettes, e-cigarettes, drugs, or alcohol.

Dr. Steph Lee, the spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, says “Make sure you try to encourage sticking to your goals. One way is making sure to write them down somewhere, so they’re physically visible. Also making sure that they’re actually achievable.”

Health experts in our state say North Dakota has some of the cleanest air in the country, so being outside and active as much as possible is always a positive thing for children.