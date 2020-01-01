New Year’s resolutions: getting sober

With 2019 coming to a close, you might be coming up with some New Years resolutions. Going to the gym, eating healthier or saving money might be some of them.

For those battling addiction, they might have a different one this year.

We spoke to a former addiction counselor to get his advice for people wanting to recover.

He said the first step is to get away from people who are using drugs or alcohol. Finding a sponsor, going to an AA meeting and checking into a treatment facility are also ways to stay on track.

He also said it’s important to ask yourself why you’re seeking recovery.

“First thing I’d ask them is ‘why’d you come to treatment?’ And they would say, ‘well I came for my kids, or my family, to get my kids back, to get the charges dropped, whatever.’ And, that’s the wrong thing. You have to sober up for yourself. Bottom line,” said Conrad Parisien, former addiction counselor.

He also said journaling is another way to keep track of your feelings and how your recovery is going.