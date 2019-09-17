New youth camps at Norsk Hostfest

The Norsk Hostfest is little more than a week away, and organizers are getting ready for new and fun things.

Next week, thousands will come together to celebrate the Norwegian Festival. They have everything from cooking classes, camps for kids, and classes for adults.



The president of Hostfest says the kids camps have been so popular in the past, they are bringing some back by popular demand.

“We’re also going to have a drone school this year. So that’s going to be really exciting for a lot of people we had a couple a few years ago and we brought it back by popular demand,” says Dave Reiten.

To find out how you can join in on this fantastic celebration of Scandinavian culture and heritage, CLICK HERE!