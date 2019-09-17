New youth camps at Norsk Hostfest

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Norsk Hostfest is little more than a week away, and organizers are getting ready for new and fun things.

Next week, thousands will come together to celebrate the Norwegian Festival. They have everything from cooking classes, camps for kids, and classes for adults.

The president of Hostfest says the kids camps have been so popular in the past, they are bringing some back by popular demand.

“We’re also going to have a drone school this year. So that’s going to be really exciting for a lot of people we had a couple a few years ago and we brought it back by popular demand,” says Dave Reiten.

To find out how you can join in on this fantastic celebration of Scandinavian culture and heritage, CLICK HERE!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amy Jacobson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amy Jacobson"

Bismarck High Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Tennis"

Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hostfest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Pheasant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pheasant"

Wet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Harvest"

Walmart Attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Attack"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-17-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-17-19"

Doug Schirado

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doug Schirado"

St. Mary's Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Volleyball"

Electronic Pulltabs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electronic Pulltabs"

Linton HMB Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB Volleyball"

Mandan Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Volleyball"

Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck High Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Girls Golf"

Pregnancy/Aspirin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pregnancy/Aspirin"

Minot State University

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State University"

Grain Elevators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grain Elevators"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss