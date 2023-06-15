MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In 2016, Nexstar, the parent company of KX News, launched its first Founder’s Day of Caring as a way to celebrate excellence and service.

It’s where we get the chance to go out into the community and get our hands dirty.

This year, KX News decided to help out our local zoos for Founder’s Day of Caring, which falls on June 16.

So on Thursday, the KX News crew in Minot, was out volunteering at the Roosevelt Park Zoo.

The group helped haul mulch, sweep the zoo grounds, and just kind of helped out where help was needed.

The Zoo employees say the help is very appreciated, but also much needed.

“Well, we can’t get it all done by ourselves. And there’s a large amount of grounds maintenance that has to be done. There’s leaves and especially with the Spring, the way it was. It was winter and then all of a sudden it was summer. So a lot of times it takes a lot of prep work just to make everything look great so the volunteers are well needed,” said Brandi Clark, the curator for the Roosevelt Park Zoo.

Clark adds that if anyone in the community wants to volunteer, just give them a call!

On Friday, the Bismarck crew will be volunteering at the Dakota Zoo.

Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring happens each year in June and across the country, Nexstar employees are out, giving back to their communities.