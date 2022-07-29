BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One of Nexstar Media’s 2021 Woman of the Year finalists Judy Pickett came to Bismarck Friday to visit the Bismarck Cancer Center.

Pickett, who lives in California, is a three-time cancer survivor and founder of the Pink Ribbon Club.

Pickett was first diagnosed with cancer when she was just 33 years old.

The cancer came back when she was 35 and then came back again when she was 37.

She says while she was battling cancer she was determined to find a way to make a difference and bring awareness to breast cancer.

“Well, it’s always very difficult when someone is diagnosed with cancer. It’s always hard to know the right words to say. But having been there I feel like I can have a good candid conversation with somebody, and I try to use my message of hope,” said Pickett.

She decided to make a goal for herself, which was to run more than 100 races benefitting breast cancer. As of Friday, she has run 158 races.

Pickett has been cancer free for 20 years and will be participating in the 10th Annual Blue Grass Goes Pink on Saturday.