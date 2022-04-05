Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College is now helping its students graduate debt-free.

NHSC has forgiven more than a total of $1.5 million in student debt.

“We had started out with about $250,000 which was to include just those students that had attended since the start of the pandemic, basically,” said Dr. Twyla Baker, president of NHSC. “And then my board and our staff worked to see that we could get, just extend it to include everybody.”

The debt was forgiven for students who were enrolled between January 2014 and the summer of 2021.

“I was one of the 20-something year-olds that would start school and stop,” said Caspie Abbey. “Life got in the way. Then COVID hit and I wanted to go back to school and I figured I’d just pay off my debt as I go. And then once I enrolled, I found out that they did the debt forgiveness.”

The funding to do this was built up over time, which Dr. Baker says was like adding more rubber bands to a rubber band ball.



“That’s really kinda what we came up with was different sources, public and private, federal, state, tribal,” said Dr. Baker. “All just kind of added up to be a really nice sizeable resources that we could tap into.”

Abbey says she is thankful to go to a school that cares for its students.



“We’re native people; it’s one of our teachings is to be humble, to be grateful, to have pity,” said Abbey. “And by them doing that for a lot of us that needed it, it’s just a great amount of weight off of our shoulders so we are able to graduate.”

Baker says it’s amazing to give back to students at the college and to show that education is for everyone, no matter your circumstances.



“Go,” said Abbey. “You’re never too late. There’s nothing that could be holding you back especially if you go to a school like this that cares so much about its students.”

Dr. Baker says the college would love to continue to offer debt forgiveness for its students.