NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College (NHSC) announced that with its partnership with Montana State University, they were able to get a $5 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to share between the two schools.

According to a news release, the grant will focus on providing a Food Systems curriculum and a series of flexible, hybrid certificate programs.

These programs are designed for non-traditional students and working professionals that can be combined towards an associate of science degree. This will make sure that all students, regardless of schedules, home, or family obligations can still get a high-quality education.

“This grant will increase career pathways for Indigenous Food Systems and Agriculture by supporting initiatives that create more job opportunities and diverse career paths for Indigenous people in the good systems and agriculture sector. This includes providing resources, networking opportunities, and partnerships with relevant organizations and businesses,” said Ruth Plenty Sweetgrass-She Kills of NHSC.

Montana State University (MSU) has a Buffalo Nations Food System Initiative that aligns with the Buffalo Treaty, and it will develop credentialing programs in Indigenous food systems and buffalo caretaking with the grant. It will also help with Indigenous producer exchanges in animal husbandry and horticulture.

“Support from the USDA Next Generation program, will allow us to make significant progress in support of INtertribal food sovereignty in the Northern Plains and Rockies, building back a Native knowledge network that supported the health of the land and people for millennia,” said Jill Falcon Ramaker of MSU.

The grant is also going to provide scholarships for students studying Indigenous Food Systems.

Sweetgrass-She Kills says that finances are a challenging barrier for many Indigenous students and the scholarships can get rid of that financial obstacle and encourage people to enter the field.

In order to build Tribal college capacity and Indigenous food sovereignty, the scholarship funds will also be available for Tribal college educators to participate in a new graduate certificate in Indigenous food systems through MSU.

“NHSC is deeply grateful to the USDA for their continued support and belief in the importance of Indigenous Food Systems and Agriculture programs. This grant will play a critical role in empowering Indigenous students to pursue rewarding careers and make a lasting impact on their communities,” said Dr, Twyla Baker, NHSC’s president.