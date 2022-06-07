NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — An annual summer camp aims to bridge Native American culture with western science.

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College’s Science and Culture Camp is happening from July 18-22.

The camp is for students in eighth through 12th grade and is completely free. Students will also receive a stipend for participating in the camp.

Students will take part in STEM activities, college readiness training and learn about MHA tribal culture.

“Think of this as rugged, kind of outdoor camping,” said Amber Finley, a member of the science faculty and the Director of Research and Development. “So definitely not like a hotel or anything like that or dorms, we’re gonna be doing this out at the Earth Lodge Villages. They’ll get to do some swimming, we’ll get to work with the horses, they spend a day at the college, so I mean there’s lots of fun activities for these kids to do and we’re just happy to host it.”

Only 30 spots are available and applications are due July 13.

Once completed, applications can be returned to Finley at the NHSC main campus, Room #10C, or

emailed to afinle@nhsc.edu.