NHSC the first tribal college to offer new Sustainable Energy Technologies program

The Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College on the Fort Berthold Reservation has now been approved for a new program.

An Associate of Science in Sustainable Energy Technologies will be its newest addition in Associate’s Degree options.

The new degree program will provide students the opportunity to become installers, technicians and operators of both solar and wind technologies.

KX News spoke with the Academic Dean and Chair of Sciences who says this program has been in the works for a while.

“We’ve been working on this probably the last six to seven years. Mr. Tom Abe and I wrote a small grant to the American College Fund to start offering some classes and start developing some classes and getting our students some experience,” Kerry Hartman said.

Students can now apply for the program for the upcoming spring semester.