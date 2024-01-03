MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A man charged with murder in Minot will appear before a different judge next month.

The case of Daniel Breijo — who is charged with the murder of Nicholas Van Pelt — has been transferred to judge Daniel El-Dweek in Watford City.

According to court records, the incident happened in a fourth-floor apartment the night of Christmas Eve, when a neighbor heard gunfire. Police then arrived at the apartment, where they heard a woman yelling from inside.

After kicking down the door, officers found Nicholas Van Pelt dead on the floor. Police also say that a woman on the scene had been shot twice in the back, and once in the arm. Officers then found Breijo on his knees in the bathroom, with his hands up and a handgun next to him.

Breijo is being charged with murder and attempted murder, and now has a preliminary hearing on February 29th.