MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The trial for Nichole Rice for the murder of Anita Knutson has officially been scheduled for July 15, 2024 and will run until August 2, 2024.

Richard L. Hagar has been assigned as the judge for the trial.

During the pretrial conference last month, state prosecutors stated that they would have about 20 witnesses that would take the stand for them during the trial. The defense on the other hand said they would have around five or more.

Rice’s defense team issued a Motion to Dismiss as well, prosecutors have been told that they have until November 1 to respond to the motion.

Rice is accused of killing Knutson, her roommate at the time, in early June of 2007 after her body and a pocketknife covered in dry blood were found in their apartment. After 15 years, police arrested Rice on March 16, 2022 for the murder of Knutson.