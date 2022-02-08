Nick Thueson announced his candidacy for the Bismarck Public School Board on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old says the district is heading in a great direction and has a solid foundation established by previous board members, so he hopes to build on that.

“Education is a key component in helping youth achieve their goals, and I feel it is important to have a forward-thinking School Board that will work with school administration and educators to accomplish these things,” Thueson said in a press release.

He’s the regional manager for a trucking company, serves as the vice president of the Bismarck Gymnastics Booster Club and serves in various capacities for his church. He and his wife, Joslyn, also own Mo’s Snow Shack.