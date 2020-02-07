Night to Shine gives prom experience to those with special needs

Minot First Assembly of God is taking part in a worldwide movement to host a prom night for people with special needs as part of Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine.

Friday night will be prom night experience centered on love and faith.

“Anything you experience at prom. We reached out to our community, those with special needs, and said come and we have an incredible event just for you,” said Pastor Dan Dangerfield of Minot First Church.

Minot First Assembly of God hosted the event in years past and said it was time to bring it back to the Magic City.

“We want to come to our community and say every person is valuable, every person is loved, by us and more importantly loved by God,” added Dangerfield.

To put on a massive event like this, it takes a lot of manpower. Dangerfield said each year volunteers are eager to help.

He added, “Our heroes tonight are the 170 plus volunteers that we have really from all around the community. This just isn’t a church thing for us.”

Guests will get the red carpet experience. Limo rides, their pictures taken and their hair and makeup done. A volunteer said the people who care for them will have something special as well.

“We also have a respite room for family members or caregivers with special needs that they are taking care of. It’s just a night for them just to sit back and relax,” said volunteer Melissa Frederick.

She said she is looking forward to one particular part of the night.

“The most special part of the night is where everyone gets to be crowned king and queen of the prom. They get to be cheered for, they get to be walked down the red carpet. People are applauding them, and the smiles on their faces are priceless,” added Frederick.

The event has grown significantly since it began in 2015. This year, 115,000 teens and adults with special needs will be honored at events around the world.

They’ll be welcomed by 215,000 volunteers at 721 churches.