Nikki Entzel, Bismarck, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, among other charges. Prosecutors argue Nikki Entzel, along with her alleged lover, Earl Howard, Ontario, Canada, had conspired to kill Chad Entzel for life insurance money and, after murdering him, set fire to the Entzel home with the body inside. Investigators said Chad Entzel died from two gunshot wounds and that he was apparently killed days before the January 2, 2020 house fire.

The murder trial of Nikki Entzel started Monday, September 26, with jury selection. The prosecution delivered its opening statement the next day while the defense deferred its opening comments to later in the trial. So far, the trial has featured an edited version of the six-hour police interrogation of Nikki Entzel, various recorded audio from phone calls, crime scene photos and various videos.

The trial resumes Monday, October 3. Here’s a quick recap on what’s happened so far in the trial:

Monday, September 26

Jury selection took most of the day.

Tuesday, September 27

The first day of trial testimony went over the response to a January 2020 fire at the house Nikki and Chad Entzel rented. Initial investigation indicated two fires were in the master bedroom and basement and that it appeared both had been deliberately set. Further testimony focused on finding the body of Chad Entzel in the master bedroom and the results of an autopsy indicated he had been shot in the left shoulder and the head.

Wednesday, September 28

The focus of the day was on an edited video of Nikki Entzel’s police interrogation in January 2020. In the 3-hour presentation, Entzel appears to change her her story about where she was and what she did in the days before and after Chad Entzel’s death and the house fire.

Thursday, September 29

Testimony centered on photos of the hotel where Nikki Entzel and Earl Howard stayed after the January 2020 house fire. Photos were also shown and discussed of rooms in the Entzel house after the fire. Further testimony highlighted how the physical evidence at the house pointed to two fires being deliberately set in the house. Testimony from Chad Entzel’s friends and work supervisors suggested Chad did not have issues with drinking, was not an angry or aggressive person prone to violence.

Friday, September 30

Friday’s testimony revolved around security camera videos of Nikki Entzel, Chad Entzel and Earl Howard as they entered and left various locations around the time before and after Chad Entzel’s death and the Entzel house fire. Video was shown of Nikki and Earl at the Staybridge Suites, Chad Entzel at Midway Lanes, Nikki and Earl arriving at and leaving from the Entzel house, Nikki at Community Options, Nikki and Earl at Walmart, Nikki and Earl at Riddle’s Jewelry. Testimony was also heard from people who serviced the furnance at the Entzel house, each saying they could find nothing wrong with the furnace, that it appeared to be in working order.