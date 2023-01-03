BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, the City of Bismarck’s engineering department will be taking the traffic signals on the intersection of Ninth Street and Arbor Avenue out of service.

At approximately 10:00 a.m. on January 5, city crews will be placing covers over the traffic signals at the intersection and installing stop signs on Arbor Avenue. This removal from service processes will be a joint operation between Bismarck Public Works and Engineering and the Bismarck Police Department.

Once the signals have been removed from service, a 90-day observation period will begin in which all traffic interactions at the intersection will be logged.

Once this period is over, the data will be reviewed, and if it is deemed appropriate, the signaling equipment may be entirely removed.