No Business Immune From COVID-19 Impacts

It’s a sound unlike no other — a bowling ball crashing into pins.

But here at Midway Lanes in Mandan, a stunning silence in a place built for noise.

And that silence could get costly, and quick.

“If we’re down for two months we’re gonna be out about $300,000. If we’re down longer than that it’s gonna get scary,” said Jim Mellon, the owner of Mandan Lanes.

He currently employs 47 people. Fifteen full-timers and the rest being part-time high school kids and college kids.

He says he’ll keep paying his people as long as he can.

And it’s not just the bowling community being impacted.

“Charity fundraisers. We do so many, of course, lots of birthday parties, we had the junior state tournament here in April, that’s been canceled. All our proms have been canceled, all our after-hours parties, all our end of the year parties. I mean it’s scary what we’ve developed here and created, and it can’t happen,” said Mellon.

In the meantime, they’ll keep cleaning and finding things to do, but it’s getting harder as the days tick by.

“It feels weird that there’s no one here. Can’t entertain anyone, all we’re doing is cleaning the building making sure it’s better so as soon as this virus gets over we can get back to business like normal,” said Midway Lanes Supervisor Kelly Kuntz.

But until then, they, and the rest of the world will wait, hoping sooner than later, the coronavirus will spare us.

Mellon says insurance is helping cover some of their losses, but they will be applying for aid offered in the federal stimulus package that passed last week.