Police say there will be no charges filed against 31-year-old Cole Pfaff in the missing child case of seven-month-old LeahMae Morsette.

Pfaff was a person of interest in the case. Police brought him in and questioned Pfaff about LeahMae, and police say he cooperated.

Friday, June 28, police officially announced that no charges will be filed against Pfaff in connection to the missing child case of LeahMae.

Wednesday, June 26, Pfaff was arrested on outstanding warrants in unrelated cases.