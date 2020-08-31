No cold deli meat or queso blanco if you’re pregnant, but now no coffee?

A new study says women who are pregnant or even thinking of conceiving shouldn’t consume caffeine at all. The research suggests caffeine can hurt your unborn child and hurt your chances of getting pregnant.

The Icelandic study was an observational one that means the data isn’t as conclusive as other, more intense studies. In other words, there’s some wiggle room with the recommendations.

It’s likely that caffeine could be the most consumed stimulant in the world. A majority of people drink it, including pregnant women. Dr. Miller, an OBGYN at Sanford Health said the Icelandic study didn’t account for how much caffeine was actually consumed.

“The problem is you’re asking women to say that I had 400 milligrams of caffeine a day. I had none.

I had 200 milligrams and honestly did they have two cups of coffee that were super strong and was that actually 400 milligrams? ” said Dr. Megan Miller/OBGYN at Sanford Health.

The average caffeine consumption recommendation in America is 200 milligrams or less which equals about two cups of coffee a day. One health expert says pregnant women have enough stressors as it and caffeine shouldn’t be one of them.

“We shouldn’t be adding more fears to the plate and more fears to people’s day to day routine. Have your coffee. It’s ok. It’s safe. Enjoy it. But don’t drink two pots a day,” said Rachel Iverson/Registered Dietician at Sanford Health.

However, it is true that drinking too much caffeine does come with a number of risk factors.

“We’ve all had that experience, I’m sure if you’re a caffeine user, where you go a little too far

and you’re jittery, and you’re anxious, and you’re unreasonable, and you know, you can

increase your blood pressure,” said Stephanie Marruffo/Naturopathic Doctor at Dakota Natural Health Center.

So moms and future moms, don’t feel guilty about having that cup of coffee or two– in the morning.

At the end of the day, local health experts say pregnant women and those wanting to conceive can have caffeine don’t worry about it just take it in moderation.