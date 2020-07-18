No deaths, 116 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 17; total statewide is 4,907

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 116 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 17, bringing the statewide total to 4,907.

Of the new cases, 23 were in Burleigh County and 8 were in Morton County.

Williams County had 8 and Ward County had 4.

A total of 90 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 78 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Two death records are pending.

The health department reports 4,029 people are considered recovered from the 4,907 positive cases, an increase of 126 people from July 15.

This means there are actually 788 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 17.

The active cases have been trending upward since hitting a low of 211 on June 22.

It also means 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 17 (126) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (116).

38 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 17, up 2 from July 16. A total of 295 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Of North Dakota’s 53 counties, only Adams has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time.

Cass County (2,613 cases) and Grand Forks County (483 cases) account for 64 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 54 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (548 cases) and Morton County (156 cases) together account for 14 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County is fifth with 126 cases.

Stark County has 121, Mountrail County has 89, Ward County has 100 and Stutsman County has 74 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 131,515 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 126,608 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,743 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,763 cases) and household contact (899 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.