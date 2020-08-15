No deaths, 123 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 14; active cases statewide are 1,162

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 123 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 14, bringing the total positives since testing began to 8,444.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,162 as of August 14.

Of the new cases, 18 were in Burleigh County and 5 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 18 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 2, Stark County had 2 and Ward County had 9.

A total of 121 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 101 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 6 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Eight death records are pending.

The health department reports 7,161 people are considered recovered from the 8,444 positive cases, an increase of 95 people from August 13.

Burleigh County has 271 active cases as of August 14, the most in the state and more than double the number of active cases in Cass County (90). Morton County has 114 active cases.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 33 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 13.

Stark County has 128, Ward County has 52 and Williams County has 48 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 84 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 14 (95) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (123).

65 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 14, a decrease of 10 from August 13. A total of 457 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Cass County (3,117 cases) and Grand Forks County (775 cases) account for 46 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 38 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (1,344 cases) and Morton County (440 cases) together account for 21 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Stark County is fifth with 375 cases.

Williams County has 301, Ward County has 263, Mountrail County has 151 and Stutsman County has 130 cases.

A total of 178,145 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 169,701 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.